Empowerment training to boost knowledge

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

40 youths from Namuana village in Kadavu are taking part in a week-long empowerment training on health and wellbeing to enhance their knowledge on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Speaking at the opening, the Roko Tui Kadavu Ame Baleitamavua Raratabu urged participants to stamp their mark and make a difference in the world.

The training on health and wellbeing is specifically focused on sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and seeds of success (SOS).

The training will conclude on 24th of March.