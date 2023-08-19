Employment Ministry awaits Ferris wheel accident report

A thorough investigation is being carried out in relation to the Ferris wheel accident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman six weeks ago in Laucala Bay, and the Employment Minister has assured that justice will be served.

Agni Deo Singh says the Employment Ministry is still carrying out the investigation with the assistance of the Police Force.

Singh says the Force is also conducting separate investigations, including the testing of the Ferries wheel’s mechanical drive.

He says they are corresponding with the police for the release of this report, as it is vital to the conclusion of their investigation.



[Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh]

Singh says they cannot disclose the full details of the investigation report as it is confidential and could jeopardize the finalization of the investigation process.

The Employment Minister has also expressed his deepest condolences to the Kumar family on the sudden death of Anup Kumar, the father of the 20-year-old who tragically died in the accident.

Singh has personally visited the family to express his condolences.

Meanwhile, Singh says it is rather unfortunate that Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry, who as a former senior trade unionist is fully aware of the processes involved in such investigations, is making comments that are completely uncalled for.

He says it is quite unethical to use a sad occasion like this to gain political mileage.

Chaudhry had earlier called the Employment Minister to inquire about the progress, and Singh says he was briefed on the processes involved.