Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad urges local communities to use their traditional knowledge to tackle the multilayered challenges facing our oceans.

Professor Prasad says there is an assumption that traditional knowledge holders do not fully understand modern scientific approaches.

He adds that local communities play a crucial role in developing our economy.

“And we must acknowledge and emphasize the critical role of local communities, especially our indigenous and vulnerable groups in our economy. My own philosophy, and I state this quite emphatically, development that is not locally led is not development.”

He adds we need to change the idea that traditional knowledge is less valuable than modern science.

“Often we talk about empowering our communities, and sometimes the first assumption is that the traditional knowledge holders are lower in understanding compared to modern scientific approaches. And I think that needs to change, and that must change.”

The Minister emphasizes that the blue economy is vital for a brighter future for all Fijians and future generations.