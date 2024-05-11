News

Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Ema Ganivatu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 11, 2024 12:20 pm

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad urges local communities to use their traditional knowledge to tackle the multilayered challenges facing our oceans.

Professor Prasad says there is an assumption that traditional knowledge holders do not fully understand modern scientific approaches.

He adds that local communities play a crucial role in developing our economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we must acknowledge and emphasize the critical role of local communities, especially our indigenous and vulnerable groups in our economy. My own philosophy, and I state this quite emphatically, development that is not locally led is not development.”

He adds we need to change the idea that traditional knowledge is less valuable than modern science.

“Often we talk about empowering our communities, and sometimes the first assumption is that the traditional knowledge holders are lower in understanding compared to modern scientific approaches. And I think that needs to change, and that must change.”

The Minister emphasizes that the blue economy is vital for a brighter future for all Fijians and future generations.

Prasad honors contributions of Girmityas

Stakeholders unite to alleviate water crisis in Vutia District

PM calls for funding for Fiji's fleet decarbonisation

Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Ministry expresses concern over risky habits of drug use

HA works with TLTB to recover $2.5m outstanding loan

Shortage of blood remains a challenge

Green transition vital for PIC’s

Mataiciwa appointed SoE, Nakarawa is FCS Commissioner

Efforts underway to address stray animal concerns

Stakeholders note shift in behavior at Fiji Finals

Raiders raid Silktails in one sided affair

Stage set for first Farebrother Trophy challenge

Gap is closing on Auckland City

Cavaliers out to gain upper hand against top-seeded Celtics

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Byrne confident in Matawalu-Ravula pairing

Rewa trio in doubt

French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

Bednarek storms to 200m victory in Doha

Panthers prove too good for Dogs but lose captain Cleary

Reds rally to beat Rebels at Suncorp Stadium

Visitors cruise to Super Rugby Pacific victory

Mam, Mariner magnificent as Broncos down Eels

British commander says air drops a lifesaver

Three law amendments approved by World Rugby

Fiji FACT pool fixtures released

US 'deeply troubled' by actions against protesters in Georgia

RKS, Sila no show at Eastern Zone 7s

Pope starts countdown to Holy Year centred on theme of hope

Auckland City is beatable: Singh

Fiji Water senior rep from the US to be in next week

Belief key for Western Force

China extends support to agriculture sector

Ratu Wiliame challenges businesses

U19 women’s cricket set for Bali

Fiji Museum to display limited artifacts on Girmit Day

No pressure says Clark as fans follow her to WNBA

Slow is the first film to really understand asexuality

Peru's poverty rate ticks up for second straight year

Film-maker says he wants to change 'sexist' Bollywood

Twin decisions from Colombian courts deal blows to Petro's government

Investigation into Qiliho’s leaked picture begins, Panapasa apologizes

Nothing to worry about says RFMF Commander

Polish judge at heart of spy scandal loses immunity

Kamikamica meets kava associations in the US

The Killers' hit becomes the biggest song never to top charts

Tuisova set for Racing Metro debut

Delta Tigers in good spirits ahead of showdown

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 107, horse rescued from rooftop

FICAC investigation into lot allotment abuse continues

Residents raise drainage concerns with SCC

DPM Prasad urges ocean collaboration efforts

$20k boost for Basketball Fiji

Fisheries Ministry enhances livelihood projects

Comprehensive solutions needed to confront sugar sector issues

Nadal battles past Bergs in Italian Open first round

Activists claim intimidation by police

Woman to face court over alleged financial deception

Israel Eurovision entrant booed during rehearsal

Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services

Israel due to get billions of dollars more in US weapons

Former FCS Commissioner demands investigation

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

12-year-old boy drowns in Wainibuka River

Singh in New Zealand to strengthen ties

Fiji acknowledges commonwealth’s ongoing support

Maduro's son says Venezuela is open to paying debts

Meta board backs removal of voter fraud posts

Students excel academically despite hurdles

Drua announces Mother’s Day treat

Ravato thankful for new competition

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

Housing Authority allocates plot under new policy

Young Kulas shift focus to Tahiti

New partnership for resilience Pacific development

Cancer patients plead for easy-to-follow path to treatment

Mental preparation key for Silktails

DFPL improves youngsters’ performances

Council wishes to attract more tourists

Fiji to strengthen defence cooperation with UK

Girmit celebration to feature sports competition

Japanese aid to enhance fisheries sector

UniFiji to collaborate with University of Bradford

UK refuses to sign global vaccine treaty

Latest instalment is 'the definition of generic'

Second win for Mini Kulas

South Korea's Yoon takes responsibility for missteps

Namosi ready for Bosco challenge

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake and J Cole explained

Former Presidents gave character reference for Bainimarama

I want to be like my dad: Narsey

Bainimarama remains Party Leader

Fiji Airways staff lauded for exceptional results

Rains return to flooded southern Brazil, interrupting rescues

Minister assures investor confidence amid strike

62 schools for 7s

State given more time to transcribe interview

 JRPG joins Download Festival

Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Women undergo food safety training

Japan's Kuwai returns to Games as rugby ref

Russian attack hits school stadium, injures four children

Mexico heat wave triggers 'exceptional' power outages

Revenge porn video like 'house fire', star tells MPs

Advancing in Ukraine, Russia to mark victory in World War Two

Force wants to make amends: Byrne

Jail term for Qiliho and Bainimarama

Party moves on, Bainimarama ineligible for next election

New women’s rugby challenge launched

Fight not over says Sharma

Final U16 trial going on

No action against Magistrate Puamau

National airlines celebrates record profit, shares with staff

Caubati man’s death classified murder

Flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security

Confident McIlroy eyes fourth Wells Fargo win

Delegation from Canberra in Fiji to strengthen trade

Prioritizing sustainable blue economy

Rob Burrow's podcast wins big at radio awards

Amsterdam pro-Palestinian student protest broken up by police

Facebook 'did nothing about Taylor Swift ticket hack scam'

North Macedonia opposition wins big on election night

Tight security ahead of Bainimarama and Qiliho's sentencing

Internal disciplinary action initiated against officers

Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Man charged for allegedly scamming $230

Ireland's goth gremlin through to the Eurovision final

Bainimarama and Qiliho arrive in court

Fiji to host OFC Nations Cup group B games

Prince Harry phone-hacking lawsuit: Four UK editors named

 US indie music giant dies at 61

Police look for missing man

Real Madrid stun Bayern with late fightback to reach Champions League final

Fighting intensifies near Rafah after US pauses arms to Israeli

Chance for Drua to end away-game hoodoo

Qiliho and Bainimarama await fate

Positive vibes for Silktails

PM Rabuka meets King Charles III

Cabinet endorses draft anti-doping bill

39% dropout rate among secondary school students

Correction service (amendment) bill 2024

Champs first up for Rewa

Bus operators call for rural road upgrades in the north

Exodus of skilled workers affects EFL

Fiji Spartan Trifecta expected to grow

Murray returns at Geneva Open

Fiji and China discuss agri-business ventures

Japanese Ambassador commends Fiji Police

Rosie Travel launches 4WD Safari Tour

North Macedonia votes in elections crucial for EU accession

 Met Gala’s flowery theme went in all directions

Brazil floods leave 150,000 homeless, scores dead or missing

Kings of Leon electrify with new album that nods to the past

FMA president raises questions

Two changes for Force clash

Remodeling of PWD for rural maintenance

Wallabies duo return for Drua clash

Quality education for Lau students

We will be ready for Fiji FACT: Singh

Cabinet announces increase in gravel and sand royalties

Hopes still high for Silktails

Dr.Subramani explains the significance Girmit Day

Three men accused in Canadian Sikh leader's death appear in court

Met Gala hauls in record sum of more than $26 million

Fiji Water committed to resolving issues with striking workers

Taylor Swift bill is signed into Minnesota laws for online ticket buyers

Sangakkara backs Royals' Samson to have a good run for India at World Cup

World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

Lost voyagers reach Yacata Island safely

Firefighters trying to control house fire in Sabeto

NTC takes firm stand against drugs

Russian plot to kill Zelensky foiled, Kyiv says

‘Sustainable calm’ proposal splits Israel and Hamas

 Katy Perry says mum conned by fake AI pic

Ukraine's artillery pinned down by Russian drones

Make-or-break for Drua

Things are not easy at home says Rabuka

Young Batirerega’s dream comes true

Sukuna Park redevelopment faces further delay

Ending culture of silence is vital: FCOSS

Touch rugby players in World Cup squad reminded

Investing in marketing Fiji globally is key: Hill

New deal for Naulago

When and where are the semi-finals and final taking place?

Addressing student’s challenges critical

Germany's Foreign Minister visits Togoru settlement

Brazil's bid to host the Women's World Cup tops European rival

Brazil floods death toll rises to 90, dozens still stranded

Employment Minister visits seasonal workers in NZ

Government committed to promoting economic empowerment

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing

Germany reaffirms its support for Fiji

Search continues for a missing boat in Yacata

Security guard shot at Drake's Toronto home amid beef with Kendrick Lamar

Help locate missing women

Likely return for Droasese

Disney says password crackdown will increase subscribers

Trump documents trial start delayed indefinitely, judge orders