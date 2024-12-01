Elders inspire Kumi’s youth to lead

The youth of Kumi Village in Tailevu were urged to take charge of their future by building on the hard work and sacrifices of their elders.

This message was shared by village elder and Methodist Church minister Mosese Seruiratu during the Kumi Senior Citizens Day celebrations today.

Seruiratu reminded villagers of the progress Kumi has achieved over the years and reflected on a time when the village had no roads, electricity, or proper water supply.

He said today, thanks to the dedication of elders – past and present – the essential services were in place.

Seruiratu said villagers now enjoy renovated homes, a renovated church and an improved village hall.

However, he made it clear they could not rest on their laurels.

Seruiratu said the growing population of Kumi meant the church and village hall were no longer big enough to accommodate everyone. He challenged the youth to step up and lead the expansion of the facilities.

Women were also called to play a more active role in leadership as Seruiratu emphasized the importance of unity between men and women to drive development in the village.

Kumi Village is home to many notable individuals who have contributed to Fiji’s development. These include Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, former MP Josefa Dulakiverata, rugby star Joeli Naucubalavu, and netball and volleyball representative Anaseini Seruiratu. The village has also produced war veterans and other figures who have played key roles in shaping Fiji.

The theme of the event “Cherish the Past and Embrace the Future” reminded villagers to stay united, care for one another and work together. They were also encouraged to trust in God as the giver of all good things.