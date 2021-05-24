Eid in the Car Park celebration today

Fijians will be able to celebrate Eid in a united manner at the Rups Nine Miles Complex in Nakasi today.

This as the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Eid in the Car Park will be held between 10 am and 3 pm after a lapse of two years.

Radio Fiji Two’s Senior Presenter and Producer, Sheenam Roy says it will be a carnival like atmosphere and something for people of all ages.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have lots of food stalls, we also have Malaysian and Indonesian food stalls where they are going to sample their food and people can come out and taste their food. Together with that we have other booths where Fiji Muslim League will display their artwork.”

The program will also include Sufi Qawali, speeches from school students, Nazm, and the guest speaker from the High Commission of India Saifulla Khan.

A Thali and Poster competition will also be held.