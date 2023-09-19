Uni Fiji hosts Open Day

The University of Fiji Samabula Campus hosted its’ open day today, with hundreds of secondary school students taking part.

Students came from as far as Navua and Nausori.

Head of campus, Nikhat, says the Open Day is an opportune time for the students to learn more about the University.

“When it comes to fees all the tertiary students by now should know that we are the lowest when it come to fees. And also we do not deregister our students from our system if they do not pay their fees. We allow them to pay their student and they just have to pay us before they graduate”

Nikhat says students of the university were also delighted to share their knowledge and experience.

The University’s Saweni Campus will be having its opening day on Thursday.