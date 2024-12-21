TSLS calls for applications

[File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is urging Year 13 students to prioritize their scholarship and loan applications for next year even before receiving their final results or university offer letters.

With over 10,000 applications expected in 2025, only 3,000 students have submitted theirs so far, raising concerns about potential last-minute bottlenecks.

TSLS Acting Chief Executive Avinay Kumar stated that students do not need to wait for their results to begin the application process.

He said students could register and complete the mandatory details now.

“We don’t want the students to leave these things for the end. And they are probably coming and rushing with their applications when the results and the final offer letters are submitted to the students.”

Kumar also encouraged students to utilize TSLS’s online services which streamline the application process and eliminate the need for in-person visits.

With Year 13 results expected to be released soon, TSLS is preparing for an influx of applications.

“However, it’s not that students need to come to office. We have recently launched our new online application portal, which is very convenient to the student in terms of user-friendly and students should be able to even complete their application using mobile phones.”

However, Kumar added that the slow response so far has highlighted the importance of proactive planning. Kumar reminded students and parents that timely submission is crucial to securing funding for higher education, as delays could jeopardize access to scholarships and loans essential for many families.

By acting early, students can ensure a smoother transition to tertiary education, avoid unnecessary pressure during peak periods and focus on achieving their academic and career goals.