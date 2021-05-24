Thousands of students begin 2022 academic year

Thousands of children across Fiji return to classes this morning as the 2022 academic year begins.

It marks a return to normalcy for the education sector which has seen classes disrupted over the last two years due to lockdowns and school closures caused by the pandemic.

Parents have been urged to provide a supportive learning environment for their children.

As the new academic year commences today, the Education Ministry says parents play a vital role in enhancing their children’s learning.

Education Minister Premila Kumar is wishing all students a safe return to school hoping they will be able to leave the past behind them, especially the hardships they faced during the pandemic period.

“When children are home obviously they are distracted and when they go back to school, they still feel that they are really not in the study mode and so we need to ensure that students are tuned to studying and therefore the teachers need to work out those strategies to help them recover from the learning losses.”

Term one which begins today will end on July 8th, Term two begins 10 days later and end on October 6th.

The third term will run from October 17th to December 16th.