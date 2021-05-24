Home

Education

Teachers to assist slow learners

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 9, 2022 12:15 pm
Teachers will need to derive different strategies to assist students who are slow learners.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says each school had conducted its assessments in order to identify students who need extra help.

“Just before the school closed, each and every school did the assessment to find out how each student in terms of understanding the different concepts and the curriculum itself so that information will now help the next teacher who will be receiving them from April 11 so that the teacher can strategize and come up with different teaching strategies to help the children to cope with teaching and learning considering they were home for quite some time and when children are home.”

Kumar says it is imperative for teachers to work out learning strategies to ensure that students are not distracted from their studies.

The new academic year begins on Monday.

