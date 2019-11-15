RKS students suspended, teachers investigated, Principal relocates

Ratu Kadavulevu School students who were involved in inciting protests at the institution last week will be suspended, while school principal, Arvind Prasad has been granted the request to be relocated.

This has been revealed by the Ministry of Education, which says some staff of RKS is also alleged to have been involved in inciting the students and these teachers will be investigated.

The suspended students will be provided with counselling and academic support during the suspension period.

Prasad asked for his relocation, which the Ministry has agreed to and Acting Director Secondary, Iosefo Masivue, will oversee the investigation and school operations until a new Head of School is appointed.

An expression of interest will be put out by the Ministry as part of a merit-based process to select the best candidate.

Two important issues are being addressed by the Ministry, one is the allegation against the Head of School, and the other is the breach of the Ministry’s behaviour management policy by students.

The Ministry says that grievances must be addressed using the proper channel and not through methods that disrupt classes.

It further says students are to refrain from such behavior and to not be led astray by unscrupulous elements as there are consequences as per the Student Behavior Management Policy.

Teachers are also warned to refrain from such activities and heads of schools to be more sensitive towards the needs of the students.

Classes resume on Tuesday at the school.