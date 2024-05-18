Radrodro stresses balance between sports, academics, and family

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

The Education Ministry is urging parents and guardians to prioritize family time and talk to their children about their health, safety, and the balance of sports and academics as students resume classes next Tuesday.

In a statement, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro extends his well wishes to students as they resume Term Two and expresses hope that they are ready to embrace new opportunities and challenges.

The Education Minister also encourages students to take full advantage of the resources and support available for their academic progress.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that learning is not just about grades but about developing the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

Radrodro also acknowledges the vital role of parents in ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

He urges parents to be aware of their child’s progress and to stay in regular contact with their child’s teachers and the school administration.

The Education Minister stresses the importance of the partnership between parents and teachers in creating a supportive and effective learning environment for students.

He adds that all teachers will return to school on Monday for planning and preparation for Term Two, and classes will resume for students on Tuesday.