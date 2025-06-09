Parents free to choose schools

Many students are still traveling far to reach school.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states families are free to choose any school, but for some children, the nearest school is still far away.

He said this was allowed under Section 3 of the Education Act, but the reality was that options were limited in some areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of traveling of students, we are aware that some students travel far because that is the only school that is available to the students in that particular certain area.”

Opposition MP Hem Chand raised concerns about how long travel hours could affect students and asked if the ministry monitors it.

In response, Radrodro said head teachers were required to regularly track student and teacher attendance through an internal system.

“There is a system, the family system that we encourage and employ on the heads of school to be on a regular basis where attendance of students are monitored and also the attendance of teachers and head of school.”

Radrodro said the Ministry was working to solve access problems so that all students get a fair shot at education, no matter where they live.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.