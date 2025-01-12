No-repeat policy never existed

For nearly a decade, Fiji’s schools have operated under what was believed to be a “no repeat policy,” but new revelations confirm it was never an official directive.

The Fiji Teachers Union and the Fijian Teachers Association say the practice of automatic student promotion has left gaps in learning unaddressed, raising concerns about literacy and numeracy levels.

FTU General Manager Muniappa Goundar says the lack of a written policy has shaped how schools operate.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have just come out of the meeting with the Ministry of Education, where the Honorable Minister was the chair. This no-repeat policy was one of the agenda items. What we have confirmed now is that there is no such policy.”

The unions argue that automatic promotion has contributed to declining literacy and numeracy skills, with some secondary school students unable to read at expected levels.

“In secondary schools, teachers report non-readers in Year 12. One of the main reasons is this automatic promotion policy.”

The FTU is calling for the reintroduction of repetition based on learning gaps, with parental consent.

Goundar emphasizes the importance of mastering foundational skills at the primary level to support future academic success.

“If the child is of age and unable to cope with the current year’s work, with parental consent, they can repeat to master the year’s work well and perform better in later years.”

Both unions are urging the Ministry of Education to empower schools to make decisions about student progression.

The ministry has announced plans for further consultations to address the issue.

Stakeholders hope the discussions will lead to reforms that prioritize student learning outcomes and strengthen Fiji’s education system.