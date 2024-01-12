New Vision Fiji to assist 200 children

[Source: Oxford learning]

New Vision of Fiji is working on supporting approximately 200 children around Fiji with back-to-school needs.

This will be done upon an assessment made by the team.

NVF continues to receive daily calls from members of the public on assistance, especially from single mothers, to purchase uniforms, bags, stationery, and food items, and they will try to assist as many as they can.

While acknowledging the government for the $200 initiative that will benefit many families, New Vision Fiji hopes that parents will utilize it well for their children’s school needs.

NGOs have also come forward to offer additional support for families that may miss out and children with disabilities.