Ministry has no say in parent/teacher associations

The Education Ministry has no say in the affairs of Parent/Teacher Associations.

Minister Rosy Akbar says there have been complaints about levies being charged by these Associations.

She says their responsibilities only extend to the school and students, and not Parent/Teacher bodies.

“Sometimes we receive complaints from parents that the teachers are levying a fee but that’s between the management and parents, we have no say in that. If you have a PTA and it decides that parents are going to be levied – that’s between the management and the community – we don’t come in.”

Akbar has warned however that no school should be levying any sort of fees on students because the government continues to support all free education schemes.

These include tuition fees, book fees and the free bus-fare programme among others.