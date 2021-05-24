Minister optimistic about new education initiatives

The 2022 Academic Year will see a number of changes and Education Minister Premila Kumar is hoping for cooperation from all parties.

These include the removal of exams for Years One to Three, with only mid-year and annual exams for other classes.

Kumar says additionally, there will be no external exams for Years Six and 10.

Kumar adds other changes are curriculum-oriented.

Years One to Four in 90 selected schools will be trialing the revised Literacy and Numeracy Curriculum and Years One to Three will be trialing the new Moral and Civic Education curriculum.

Kumar says they will roll out its new Year 11 Life Math curriculum this year after last year’s successful trial.

The Minister says they will continue to bring about reforms in education, and improve the learning experience for the students.

As students leave 2021 behind, Kumar wished everyone the best of luck, urging them to look forward to a new and exciting 2022 school year.

Kumar says while these changes are being introduced this year, she is sure students, parents and teachers will be positive and helpful.