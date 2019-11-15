FNU launches new website

The Fiji National University’s new website was launched this afternoon by Acting Vice-Chancellor, Tessa Price.

Speaking at the launch, Price said the website is designed to ensure users are able to access relevant information about the institution.

Price adds extensive consultations were held with various users to gauge what the website should contain.

It was during the University’s first-ever Virtual Open Day last week and recorded 8,500 visits.

Features such as virtual campus tours, Colleges and research information, alumni and the latest news about the University can be accessed online by users.