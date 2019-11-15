Home

FNU launches new website

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 28, 2020 3:30 pm
The Fiji National University’s new website was launched this afternoon by Acting Vice-Chancellor, Tessa Price.[Source: FNU]

The Fiji National University’s new website was launched this afternoon by Acting Vice-Chancellor, Tessa Price.

Speaking at the launch, Price said the website is designed to ensure users are able to access relevant information about the institution.

Price adds extensive consultations were held with various users to gauge what the website should contain.

Article continues after advertisement

It was during the University’s first-ever Virtual Open Day last week and recorded 8,500 visits.

Features such as virtual campus tours, Colleges and research information, alumni and the latest news about the University can be accessed online by users.

 

