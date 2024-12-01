Economic diversification key to Fiji’s growth: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the urgent need for diversification, stating that Fiji’s economy has long relied on key sectors like tourism and agriculture.

Rabuka says while these sectors remain integral, Investment Fiji is actively exploring opportunities in emerging industries such as manufacturing, information and communications technology, and the maritime industry.

During the 2024 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards Rabuka highlighted the growing potential in areas like educational tourism, medical tourism, retirement villages, sports tourism, and digital nomads, which align with global trends.

Rabuka says the ICT sector, is poised for remarkable growth with investments such as the Google Data Center and the expansion of Fiji’s business process outsourcing industry poised to create high-value jobs and position Fiji as a leading BPO hub in the Pacific.

The Prime Minister reiterated Fiji’s dedication to sustainable and innovative development, ensuring that investments align with national social development goals

“To our esteemed investors, I want to reaffirm that Fiji is here to facilitate and guide businesses through bottleneck issues as well as provide support to both local and foreign investors through advocacy for policy improvements and connections with networks that ultimately tap into the country’s investment opportunities.”

PM Rabuka is also calling for unity and collaboration to build a more prosperous and resilient Fiji.