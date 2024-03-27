Ebuto crossing closed due to infrastructural damage

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public that the Ebuto Crossing in Ba has sustained partial structural damage after continuous heavy rain.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic after safety assessment.

Medium scale emergency work will commence after scoping is completed and resources organized.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The FRA is advising motorists travelling to Ba Town from Bukuya end to use alternate routes via Nausori Highland Road, in Nadi.

Motorists travelling to Nadrugu, Tabaquto, Tabalei and Bukuya Villages from Navala Road end are advised to use alternate routes via Nadarivatu Road, Tavua or Nausori Highland Road, Nadi.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

It says traffic management and detour signs will be installed at strategic locations on either end of the crossing and road junctions to provide adequate advance warning for motorists.

The FRA is urging the public to take note of the public advisory when finalizing travel plans.