Early warning systems critical: Ro Filipe

In a resounding call for collaboration, Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau, stresses the critical importance of working collectively to detect and respond to natural disasters in the Pacific region.

Speaking at the Sixth Pacific Meteorological Council, Ro Filipe underscores the interconnected nature of disasters within the region and emphasizes the need to build a society equipped with knowledge and resources to ensure the safety of all during times of adversity.

The Minister’s address centers on the urgent need to establish a robust and comprehensive strategy for disaster preparedness, particularly in the face of escalating climate-related hazards.

“There a few communities in Fiji that are being moved from their current locations to other safer locations in terms of climate change, so these are at the village level and its quite a struggle out there and your role is critical.”

Ro Filipe says given the interconnected nature of disasters within our region, our comprehensive objective is to cultivate a society in which every individual is provided with the essential knowledge and resources to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones during times of challenge.

He also calls for a steadfast commitment to enhancing the region’s early warning systems, strengthening infrastructure, and bolstering the capacity and resources necessary for effective disaster response.

The Sixth Pacific Meteorological Council served as an opportunity for nations within the Pacific region to come together and strategize ways to address the escalating threats posed by climate change.