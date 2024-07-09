Early childhood education critical says Kini

The Makoi Methodist Kindergarten today marked Early Childhood Education Week with a special celebration focused on the theme “Igniting Creativity and Innovation in the Early Years: From Passion to Action.”

During the event, Diabetes Fiji Acting Chief Executive Marawa Kini highlighted the critical role of early childhood education in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

Kini stressed the holistic importance of early education.

“Health, well-being, and the ability to make positive choices. Early education lays the groundwork for a lifetime of learning and healthy living. As we gather here, I urge everyone present to embrace health and wellness as a cornerstone of our lives.”

Kini also acknowledged teachers and parents for shaping children’s future.

“You play a crucial role in guiding our children as they explore their creativity and develop their passions. Your support and encouragement are the foundation upon which these young learners will build their futures. To the parents, your love and support are invaluable. You are your child’s first and most important teacher.”

The celebration included a range of engaging activities designed to promote both creativity and health among the young learners.