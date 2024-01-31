Dr. Michael urges prompt action for preservation

Prompt action is needed to preserve and protect what we have and, at the same time, try to restore endangered species.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr. Sivendra Michael during the opening of the Environmental Impact Assessment roundtable discussions with stakeholders in Suva today.

He says that risk-informed approaches should also be considered in the decision-making process.

Dr. Michael states that there is a need to shift towards sustainable development operations.

“We must shift our processes towards development that can meet the needs of our present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own”.

Dr. Michael says that the environmental impact assessment can assist in creating a balance in our societies.

“By critically examining the development actions while they are still being conceptualized, EIA can contribute to fostering a balanced and sustainable future and to shaping and making the society that future generations will be living in.”.

The Environment PS says the Ministry is looking at bringing together stakeholders to streamline the process.

Dr. Michael is calling for a holistic approach that meets the needs of the present without comprising the future generation.

He stated that the EIAs can also be used as SDG goals when used correctly.