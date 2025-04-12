DPM Prasad welcomes eased visa restrictions

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has welcomed the eased visa restrictions for Pacific Islanders travelling to New Zealand.

Professor Prasad says the new provisions, allowing multiple entries and longer-term stays over a two-year period, represent a hugely positive step forward.

He adds that this decision acknowledges the reality that most Pacific Islanders travel to New Zealand is centered on family connections.

Professor Prasad adds that this policy better reflects what Pacific Islanders value most, which is strong kinship ties and the ability to take part in ceremonial and cultural events within the vibrant island communities now settled across New Zealand.

He adds that it is also a meaningful step toward deeper integration between New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific region.

DPM Prasad says he will continue to encourage the governments and citizens of New Zealand and Australia to consider the long-term benefits of a fully integrated Pacific.

He adds that visa-free travel would be a cornerstone of such integration.

Professor Prasad says that a Pacific-wide visa-free region will strengthen our cultural solidarity, support our businesses, empower our young people, and enhance regional security.

He adds that the recent global turmoil has only served to highlight the importance of regional unity.

