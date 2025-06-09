Documentary explores Fiji roots

A new two-hour documentary titled Fiji Memory, Colonial Time, has been made, which shows Fiji’s colonial history through a family’s story.

San Francisco-based filmmaker Alexandra Lacy, whose mother is a fourth-generation Fijian born in 1925, spent over 15 years researching and filming in Fiji.

She adds that the film explores the complex legacy of colonialism and its ongoing impact on Fijian society.

San Francisco-based filmmaker Alexandra Lacy.

Lacy says the documentary weaves personal family history with broader accounts of Fiji’s colonial past, featuring interviews with local people and academics from the University of the South Pacific.

“That really drew me to want to make the film was to understand my mother better because her politics are very anti-colonial, but she had a lot of memories, beautiful, nostalgic memories of her childhood here.”

Lacy states that her mother will soon celebrate her 100th birthday, and her life journey serves as a central thread in the film.

