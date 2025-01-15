Do not leave your keys in ignition: ACP Driu

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says that opportunists have no regard for anyone when they are intent on committing a crime, including the families of victims, if they are also in the vehicle.

Police are urging vehicle owners not to leave their cars unattended with the keys in the ignition after receiving two reports of vehicles being stolen when the keys were left inside.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says that in the most recent incident in Suva, two children were sitting in the back seat when the vehicle was stolen.

In another case, the stolen vehicle was later used in a robbery.

ACP Driu says that opportunists have no regard for anyone when they are intent on committing a crime, including the families of victims, if they are also in the vehicle.

He adds that police have observed a concerning trend regarding vehicle security, as many drivers are neglecting to remove their keys from the ignition.

ACP Driu states that this practice not only increases the risk of theft but also places a strain on police resources as they work to recover stolen vehicles.

Once a report is received, ACP Driu adds checkpoints are erected, and alerts are sent to all police vehicles and stations to prevent the stolen vehicle from being used in another crime.

He also highlights that stolen vehicles can be misused for illegal activities, posing additional risks to public safety.

The Chief of Operations notes that they anticipate increased movement in the coming days as people prepare for back-to-school shopping and children return home from holidays.

He is urging everyone to remain vigilant and look out for one another.