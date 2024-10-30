Diwali shows the beauty of Fiji: Nalumisa

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/Facebook]

Diwali is a vibrant celebration in Fiji which shows our nation being multi-racial that harmoniously co-exist despite our religion, race, class, caste, creed, or colour.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa made these comments as he joined the market vendors in Ba this morning in celebrating festivities building up to Diwali.

He says Diwali as we all know as the festival of lights, celebrating triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and here in our own country, we celebrate diversity.

The minister says his message to all is to love and respect each other, regardless of faith and to appreciate life.

He adds that we need to assist one another especially, the weak and the unfortunate as this is part of our contribution to nation building.