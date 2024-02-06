DIVA for Equality shares stories of women through new book

The Diverse Voices and Action for Equality today launched a book that contains testimonies from 23 Fijian women and gender diverse people.

The executive director of DIVA for Equality Noelene Nabakivou highlights the booklet, which shows the challenges faced by women, girls, and gender-diverse people.

Nabakivou says the 23 women who shared their experiences and challenges had also faced domestic violence.

“I think one of the best things about this booklet is there is 23 women and gender diverse people who are experiencing poverty themselves and the importance about this is people give you answers that maybe you know in general society wouldn’t even think to talk about or to bring about policy.”

Nabakivou says that these stories are told in women’s voices, which allows other people to understand the message that is portrayed.