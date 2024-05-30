Ditoka stresses the importance of resilient infrastructure

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says shared commitment to resilient infrastructure is vital for mitigating disaster and climate risks.

He was speaking at an Infrastructure for Resilient Island States side event which was held along the margins of the 4th International Conference on Small Islands Developing States currently underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

The event marked the launch of the 2nd call for proposals under IRIS.

With a budget of over $16m, this round focuses on ‘Climate Action, Mainstreaming Resilience, and Strengthening Data for Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure’.

Ditoka encouraged SIDS members to utilise the initiative to enhance resilience in their respective countries.

Fiji is one of the six Heads of State that launched the IRIS initiative, alongside the Prime Ministers of Australia, India, Jamaica, Mauritius, and the United Kingdom at the World Leaders Summit at COP26.

Ditoka highlights that IRIS, addresses priorities through projects co-designed by SIDS governments in its first Call for Proposals which was tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of SIDS.

He adds that one of these projects include a project being presently implemented in Fiji, focused on ‘Mapping, Assessing, and Planning for Comprehensive Multi-Hazard Early Warning Capabilities’ or “A Roadmap”.

Fiji, and a local non-government organization are spearheading this project.

The project aligns well with the UN Secretary-General’s initiative for early warning for all and complements ongoing national efforts effectively.