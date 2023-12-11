District rallies support for victims of house fire

Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu

The District of Namuka in the Province of Macuata has rallied support to fundraise for the victims of the first-ever house fire in the area.

A four-bedroom house was destroyed in a broad daylight fire on 26 November in Vatuteqevi Village, leaving a widow and her family homeless.

Tui Namuka, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu says they have joined forces to rebuild the family’s house within the next three months.

“I am pleading with the people of Namuka in Fiji and around the world to assist the family. The District of Namuka has planned to fundraise for the family, to help them rebuild their lives. We are working with the committee, to help raise funds for the family.”

According to Ratu Tevita, they have organized a kava-barrel fundraiser to help fund the materials that will rebuild the house.

The District of Namuka’s Chief has also urged people to exercise caution around fire, to protect people and properties while Fiji’s dry spell lasts.