Discussions held on developments within kava industry

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, held a meeting with the Kava Taskforce and industry stakeholders to discuss key developments within Fiji’s kava industry.

The meeting, chaired by Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Dr. Andrew Tukana, focused on the need for enhanced regulation and industry standards to support the growth and sustainability of the kava sector.

Among the key topics discussed was the ongoing review of the Kava Bill, which is expected to introduce regulations that will safeguard the interests of all Kava stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting, Trade Commissioner for North America, Alika Cooper, provided insights into the kava trade in the U.S. market and highlighted significant export opportunities for Fijian kava.

A critical issue discussed at length was Kava Dieback disease, which poses a serious threat to farmers across Fiji and the Pacific.

The government is actively working with farmers through capacity-building initiatives and awareness workshops aimed at managing and preventing the spread of the disease.

Deputy Prime Minister Kamikamica reassured the task force of the government’s commitment to working closely with all kava stakeholders, both within Fiji and internationally, to protect and promote the domestic kava industry.