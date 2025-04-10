Discipline needed for children’ safety

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Prasad, is urging parents and teachers to exercise discipline with children.

He emphasised that drugs have overwhelmed the country in the last 10 to 15 years, and the government is responding to this issue with firm and decisive measures.

Prasad adds that it is vital for school children to be instilled with the religious values that will enable them to make wise and right decisions and prosper.

He says that by fostering a strong ethical foundation, children are more likely to develop principles that promote integrity, compassion, and respect for others.

“We have somewhere to go, and we can’t do that alone as a government. We need the cooperation of our teachers, our children, our families, our parents, our police officers, and everyone involved in combating this menace that is now with us.”

He emphasizes that parents must be aware of their children’s whereabouts and activities. He adds that instilling these values can help combat the evolving issues we face in today’s society.

