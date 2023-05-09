Dining hall brings relief to students

A newly built dining hall has brought relief to the students of Saqani High School in Cakaudrove, as they now have an improved space to enjoy their meals.

This replaces the old dining hall, which was destroyed in a fire in 2018.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the parents and teachers for their perseverance in providing for the students over the past few years.

“Thank you for being wise … to parents and teachers who have provided proper guidance and leadership to the students, despite the challenges. The government wishes you well as you continue to strive for excellence in the years to come.”

Principal, Isireli Koroituku says the facility has prompted the school to resume boarding for students from 11 villages in the District of Saqani.

Koroituku says the facility can also be used as a study hall, and it is expected to boost the morale and academic performance of the students.

“This dining hall is quite unique; a solar system with backup generator, it has stoves, it has a fridge – it has almost everything. Male and female restrooms, it is almost like a hotel. It is rare to find this kind of building in our place, maybe not for you because you come from an urban area, but for us to have something like this … esp. for our students.”

The newly built dining hall is a government-funded project valued at around $695,000, which is part of the Fire Rehabilitation Fund under the Ministry of Finance.

It is also an evacuation centre for neighbouring settlements and villages in the District of Saqani.