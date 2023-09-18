Digitalization process begins

[Source: Supplied]

The Department of Town and Country Planning has officially begun a Trial run of the Standard Operating Procedures for Digitalization.

This will involve three municipal councils, Suva, Lautoka and Savusavu before it is adopted nationwide.

The Department says this approach is an important step in preparing the unit to for alignment with the business NOW FIJI Project initiated by the Local Government Ministry.

This is a national project designed to scale up Fiji’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, which will lead to more efficient delivery of Government services to business owners and investors.

The Integrated Project Management Team of the businessNOW project has supported the Department in developing the SOPs and assisting them to plan its implementation.

Through use of digitised data and technology, service delivery will be enhanced, alongside customer satisfaction.