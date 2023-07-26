Digital financial services to replace cash: UNCDF survey

Two-thirds of Fijians agree that digital financial services will soon replace cash in Fiji.

These services include mobile payments, online banking and digital wallets.

This has been highlighted in Dissemination Workshop of Digital and Financial Literacy Report in Fiji released today.

Article continues after advertisement

The United Nations Capital Development Fund conducted a Digital and Financial Literacy baseline survey in seven Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

Over 1000 Fijians between the age of 15 and 74 participated in the survey.

The report also highlights that three-quarters of Fijians acknowledge that digital financial services make it easier to receive payments.

However, three in one Fijians believe that digital financial services are risky for ordinary people.

According to UNCDF Digital and Financial Literacy Associate, Olivia Vakaosooso there are still knowledge gaps in certain areas.