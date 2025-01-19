Diabetes Fiji to launch app for better care

Diabetes remains a critical health challenge in Fiji, prompting Diabetes Fiji to introduce innovative strategies aimed at improving patient care and raising awareness.

Acting Chief Executive Kini Marawa reveals plans to adopt technology-driven solutions in 2025 including the development of a mobile app designed to track blood sugar levels and provide telemedicine consultations.

The initiative seeks to empower patients by enhancing accessibility and ensuring better management of their condition.

Marawa said they would also focus on community outreach programs and initiatives to ensure that quality healthcare reaches underserved populations.

“To have a blood sugar tracking and telemedicine consultation. And use the SMS as a reminder for medications and clinics.”

Marawa stresses that integrating technology in diabetes care is an essential step toward bridging accessibility gaps, particularly as barriers such as insulin affordability persist.

“Diabetes medications are included and been incorporated with that free medicine scheme. But few might say like insulin syringes are not included. That’s something we’ll always encourage and ask the government if they can consider our request on that part.”

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu has welcomed the move, calling for greater partnership.

By combining technological innovation with community-driven approaches, Diabetes Fiji is taking bold steps to combat Fiji’s most pressing health concerns and it hopes these measures will pave the way for a healthier future.