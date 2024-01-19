Development of jurisprudence needed

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua stresses the urgent need for the development of a distinct jurisprudence that reflects Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and meets its unique societal needs.

Highlighting the influence of Fiji’s colonial history on its legal system, Tikoduadua highlights the foundational principles introduced during that era.

However, he emphasizes the imperative for Fiji, as a sovereign nation, to break free from the confines set by colonial legacies and chart its own path in interpreting and applying the law.

Tikoduadua says that while our colonial past has undeniably shaped aspects of our legal system, it is time for us to move forward and establish interpretations and applications of the law that are tailored to our specific context.

He stresses that the development of a unique jurisprudence is not only a legal necessity but also a cultural imperative, resonating with Fiji’s identity and values.

“The development of our own jurisprudence in Fiji is not just a legal necessity but a cultural imperative. It is a journey towards asserting our national identity within the realm of law, ensuring that our legal system not only respects but also reflects and upholds the unique values and aspirations of the Fijian people.”

To achieve this vision, Minister Tikoduadua states the importance of investing in legal education and research within Fiji.

He says that by nurturing a new generation of Fijian legal scholars and practitioners, equipped with a deep understanding of both traditional Fijian culture and modern legal practices, the nation can ensure the continual evolution and relevance of its legal system.