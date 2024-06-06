De facto partners on laundering charges granted bail

Jean Baleinabuli [insert: Sofia Khan]

Former ANZ Bank Officer Sofia Khan and her de facto partner Jean Baleinabuli, who allegedly laundered over $230,000 have been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The two are charged with 36 counts of fraudulent falsification of accounts and money laundering,

It is alleged that between May 2, 2022, and February 13, 2023, Sofia Khan fraudulently falsified multiple accounts and stole $233,230.27 from ANZ, which she laundered into her de facto partner Jean Baleinabuli’s ANZ account.

It’s alleged that Khan, on several occasions, facilitated the disguised movement of nearly a quarter of a million dollars from ANZ’s suspense account to her de facto partner’s account.



It is alleged that from this, Baleinabuli then transferred funds to his Bank of the South Pacific account and the account of another person.

The two have been released on $5000 non cash bail with two sureties in the same sum.

They have been ordered not to contact any witnesses; they are not to reoffend; they must be in court when required; and they must provide their fixed residential addresses to the court.

Khan is being represented by private counsel, while Baleinabuli’s representing himself.

The state has been given until the 27th of this month to file and serve disclosures.

The matter will be called again on the 18th of next month for mention.

The magistrate says the accused persons can decide if they are ready to take their plea by then.