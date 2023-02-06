Cyber security of critical infrastructure crucial, says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says it is imperative to protect digital assets and infrastructure from cyber threats.

He says cyber security is an essential aspect of digital development and there is a need to invest in cyber security solutions and to build a culture of cyber awareness across our region.

Kamikamica states that the Cybercrime Act is aligned with the Budapest Convention – the only international instrument against cybercrime.

He further states that they are reviewing Fiji’s national cybersecurity strategy to strengthen our national framework and further encourage investment in IT.

“We also actively participate in the UN Cybercrime Ad Hoc Committee which is looking into a UN instrument for cybercrime and the UN Open-Ended Working Group on the security of and in the use of information and communication technologies.”

Kamikamica also highlighted that the government is negotiating the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which has the digital economy as a vital component of the framework, creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and innovate, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM).

The Minister as the driver of the digital economy, the government will continue to uplift Fiji’s digital capacity.