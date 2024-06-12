Cyber crime a barrier for women leaders

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Cyber crimes against women are one of the barriers that limits them from taking charge of leadership roles.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during the Parliament Speakers debate on Women’s Public Leadership last night in Suva.

Tabuya shared a recent experience with the allegations of an affair with a fellow Minister and allegations of drug use which led to her removal as deputy leader of her party.

She states that while they were merely allegations, she had to endure attacks on social media vilifying her, and some social media influencers even attempted to character assassinate her as a woman while her male counterpart did not face severe repercussions.

She questioned on how women can be encouraged to join leadership when a woman leader is subjected to such technology facilitated gender-based violence.

“I would Iike to share my personal experience dealing with the allegations of an affair with a fellow Minister and allegations of drug use which led to my removal as deputy leader of my party. While they were merely allegations, I had to endure attacks on social media vilifying me, and labelled as the Minister for Bonking and Weed.”

Tabuya states that we must tackle the issue of tech-facilitated gender-based violence and equip women, as well as leaders, with information and defence mechanisms.

The women’s minister adds that our cybercrime laws and online safety laws are not sufficient to protect a woman and needs a thorough review.

Tabuya says that despite making strides the stark underrepresentation of women in leadership positions serves as a bleak reminder of the cultural and structural barriers entrenched within our societies.