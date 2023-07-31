Custodial sentence for Navua robbers

Three people who robbed a 61- year- old man now living in Canada in Navua two years ago were handed a custodial sentence by the Suva High Court.

Eliki Tagi, Josefa Wainiu and Bharti Archana pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.

The court heard that the three robbed the 61- year- old man of over $10,000 cash, and assorted items and also used force on her and one another person.

Article continues after advertisement

High Court Judge Thushara Kumarage said that the three committed the offence with immaculate pre-planning.

The Judge said 26-year-old Tagi assaulted the 61- year -old with a pinch bar until he fell unconscious. The victim was then dragged and locked in the washroom.

The three through their counsel informed the court that they regret their actions.

The Judge said that the crime committed by the three had the capacity in causing a deplorable impact on the reputation of Fiji as a tourist destination.

Tagi has been sentenced to five years and ten months imprisonment with a non-parole of five years and four months.

Wainiu has been sentenced to 4 years and six months with a non-parole period of four years.

Archana has been sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment with a non-parole period of four years.