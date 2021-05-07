Man to appear in court for alleged assault

A 24-year-old man will appear in the Navua Magistrates Court today for alleged assault.

The accused from Vuninokonoko is alleged to have assaulted another man in his 20s after finding out he was smoking suki during working hours.

Police say the man has been charged with one count of assault. The incident happened last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Both the accused and the victim were captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.