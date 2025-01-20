Insiders pose growing threat to businesses

Police investigations have revealed that many theft and robbery incidents are often perpetrated by current or former employees familiar with the premises’ security systems.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says these individuals, particularly those who have been fired or are dissatisfied with their compensation, may collaborate with others to commit crimes.

Fong Chew made these comments in response to the recent increase in theft and aggravated robbery cases reported across the country.

He is reminding business owners to proactively secure their premises by adopting a “security-first” mindset.

“Maybe he or she was fired or not paid well, collaborated with someone else to do the crime. Business owners should be security minded at all times or conduct mock exercises on real-time theft scenarios and likely countermeasures to avoid such incidents happening to their business premises.”

Fong Chew also warns that suspects will go to great lengths to avoid detection, emphasizing the crucial need for constant business vigilance.