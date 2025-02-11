13 charged in series of serious crimes

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. [File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed information on thirteen people charged with a total of 21 counts of serious offences last month.

There were three incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 68-year-old father.

The accused person allegedly struck his father with a cane knife.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 30-year-old wife.

The accused person allegedly struck his wife with a kitchen knife during an altercation.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the murder of his toddler.

The accused person allegedly threw his child against the wall which resulted in his death.

The accused person was also charged with an assault causing actual bodily harm to his 27-year-old de facto partner.

The accused appeared in Court last week and has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the aggravated robbery of $300 cash from a 56-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of bribery of a public official.

The accused person was found in possession of 1.42 kilograms of methamphetamine and offered $3000 cash bribe to a police constable to influence him from doing his duties.

