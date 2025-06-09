Cremation push urged amid cemetery shortage

Daily burials are placing increasing pressure on resources, Fiji Corrections Service Deputy Commissioner Auta Moceisuva told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

He said three main burial grounds operate each day, with two officers assigned to supervise six inmates at each site.

Transportation varies, with Nasinu Cemetery nearby, while Tavakubu requires a longer travel distance.

Additionally, K9 units are used to maintain security during the operations.

As a result of these logistics, Moceisuva said the weekly cost for fuel, meal allowances and K9 support was roughly $500.

Each private grave costs $36 with extra charges applied for reopening plots.

He notes that the fee structure is still under review and no new rates have been finalized.

The Fiji Corrections Service is calling for new cemetery sites and wider adoption of cremation to address land scarcity and ensure burial services remain sustainable in the coming decades.

