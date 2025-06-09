Crackdown on Facebook hate groups

File photo

The Online Safety Commission is calling on the public to take action against online pages and chat groups spreading hate.

It has received several complaints about Facebook groups targeting Fijians with harmful, racially charged, and divisive content.

The Commission said it was working closely with Meta to investigate. Action will be taken under the Online Safety Act 2018.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Online Safety Commission states harmful content must not continue to circulate.

Members of the public are urged to block these pages and leave groups that promote hate. They are also encouraged to report the content using Facebook’s reporting tools.

The Commission states collective action can reduce harm. Blocking and reporting removes the audience and platform for those spreading division.

Online safety, it adds is a shared responsibility.

Anyone affected by harmful online content can contact the Commission on 9980242 or 2296609. All complaints will be handled in confidence.

The Online Safety Commission has acknowledged the public for helping keep Fiji’s online spaces safe.

