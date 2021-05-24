Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced that fully vaccinated Fijians can now travel to Vanua Levu.

Bainimarama says many people have been forced to stay away from home due to our need to prevent the virus from traveling from one island toanother.

However, fully vaccinated Fijians can now travel by boat or air with transport companies that are COVID safe compliant – such as Fiji Link.

Article continues after advertisement

“Travellers must register a negative COVID-19 test result on Rapid COVID-19 test before travel. Upon arrival, they must immediately enter home quarantine for a period of seven days, but they will be home with family at last.”

Travel to the other islands including the outer islands will still be maintained under the current protocols.

Bainimarama says the easing of restrictions will be implemented once there are increased rates of vaccination.

He is urging all those on the islands to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We plan to drop any quarantine requirement for inter-island travel once Fijians in Vanua Levu and other islands are fully vaccinated. From 11 November, we will open regular inter-island travel – if and only if vaccination rates continue to steadily rise in the Northern Division and the Maritime Islands”.

The PM also announced that nearly all business, workplaces including public transportation can now operate at 80 percent capacity to children and fully vaccinated adults.

Bainimarama stresses the only exception to this relaxation are taverns and bars and gaming venues as these are high risks businesses due to the way they require people to crowd together.

The government will be announcing protocols that take effect from November 11th that will allow these venues to safely re-open to fully vaccinated members of the public.

The PM says all venues must use the new Vax-Check Tool to verify the vaccine status of their patrons.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard