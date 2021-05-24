Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed

The government has announced further relaxation in terms of public gatherings.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says funerals, weddings, birthday and other events can now be held outdoors without restrictions on the size of the gathering.

However, indoor venues can only operate at 80 percent capacity and everyone at the event must be fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Mask wearing is a must in all indoor public spaces and in crowded outdoor spaces, on public transportation and in crowded public settings like markets, shopping malls and bus stands.

“In all other settings outside your home, mask wearing is still strongly encouraged. But you won’t be required to wear a mask if you are walking along the seawall, going for a jog or walk to exercise or having a picnic on the beach and obviously it is not required for a gathering in your home.”

Bainimarama also announced that Fijians can now start playing contact sports.

These include rugby, netball, football, basketball and cricket.

Stadiums can also open but spectators must be fully vaccinated and if they are sitting in close proximity at organized sporting events, mask wearing is mandatory.

The PM also announced that nearly all business, workplaces including public transportation can now operate at 80 percent capacity to children and fully vaccinated adults.

Bainimarama stresses the only exception to this relaxation are taverns and bars and gaming venues as these are high risks businesses due to the way they require people to crowd together.

The government will be announcing protocols that take effect from November 11th that will allow these venues to safely re-open to fully vaccinated members of the public.

The PM says all venues must use the new Vax-Check Tool to verify the vaccine status of their patrons.

He warns businesses that do not fully enforce mask wearing will be fined or shut down.

Bainimarama adds they have no choice but to keep some measures in place for now.

Bainimarama stresses the police remain empowered to issue spot fines to rule breakers.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard