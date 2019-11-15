Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place

Fijians are being urged to strictly adhere to restrictions announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for the sake of their well-being.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says officers continue to monitor the situation in and around the Lautoka lockdown areas.

Qiliho says Fijians need to understand that police will not hesitate to charge anyone who continues to breach these regulations particularly when it comes to gatherings of more than 20 people.

The Police Commissioner says a Catholic Priest will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court for an alleged case of disobedience of lawful order as he was responsible for a mass gathering.

It’s alleged that more than 20 people gathered for a religious service at Tokou, Ovalau on Sunday.

Police have also brought in for questioning a Turaga ni Koro from the Eastern Division, and the owner of a house where a social gathering was held. It’s alleged that more than 20 people were in attendance last night.

The Police Commissioner has urged people to adhere to these directives as it’s implemented for everyone’s well-being.

Officers are focused on routine operations but when information is received from other Divisions that social gatherings continue to take place, resources are deployed, thus taking away critical manpower.

Qiliho adds this can be avoided if everyone cooperates over what’s left of the 14 restriction period.