No movement restriction for tourists

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 24, 2021 1:33 pm
[File Photo]

Tourists coming in from Wednesday will not undergo traditional quarantine, restricted to their rooms with no outside contact.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Doctor James Fong confirms to FBC News that they have adopted a risk-reduction protocol.

Guests upon arrival will have to check into CareFiji Commitment certified hotels and resorts but will be free to move around.

Dr Fong confirms once international guests check in, their movement will not be restricted.

“Currently what we are doing is that three days stay at the hotel is not an actual quarantine but it is a means to ensure that every human being that walks through our borders is tested and the test result is collected and collated and sent to the response team before the person moves out or while we know where they are the response team says yes they can go that is all to it so we are not stopping them from going anywhere.”

Dr Fong adds they are taking into account that these travelers have been vaccinated, tested negative prior to arrival, and are coming into Fiji which has a high vaccination rate.

Guests will be required to stay at one premises for the first three days of arrival so that COVID-19 tests results can be received while authorities are aware of visitors’ whereabouts.

Dr Fong also says the three-day protocol is a means to an end and not the final method for monitoring tourists.

