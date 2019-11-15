More passengers come forward

More people have come forward to make contact with the Health Ministry following the release of names and addresses of people who may have come in contact with Fiji’s first case of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry confirms about 39 passengers from the three Fiji Airways flights have come forward since last night.

However, authorities still urgently need to get in touch with 43 remaining passengers who were on flights 871 – San Francisco to Nadi – on 16th March, 411 – Nadi to Auckland 17th March and FJ 410 – Auckland to Nadi on 17th March as well.

The individuals listed below are requested to call 2219906 or email on [email protected]

These passengers are within the 14 days incubation period of being in contact with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

They require observation to ensure that there is no spread of potential COVID-19 in the community.

The Health Ministry is also appealing to the public to get tell friends and families who have been on the above-mentioned flights to contact authorities even if they are not showing any symptoms.

[Source: WHO]